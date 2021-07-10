Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

BLPH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.86. 96,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.