Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 136,044 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $238,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $82.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

