Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $71,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.