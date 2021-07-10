Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 490 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,184,000 after purchasing an additional 743,797 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 266,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

