Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €212.10 ($249.53) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is €215.69.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

