Berenberg Bank Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 9,500

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 145 ($1.89) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £103.50 ($135.22). The stock had a trading volume of 184,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,710.27. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 6,420 ($83.88) and a twelve month high of £103.75 ($135.55). The stock has a market cap of £23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

