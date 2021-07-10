BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.9%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,391.22 ($44.31) and last traded at GBX 3,380 ($44.16). Approximately 30,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 31,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($43.77).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,347.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41.

About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.