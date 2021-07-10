BIDR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.04 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $8.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

