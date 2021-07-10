Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,207,245.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.73, for a total transaction of $1,207,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.77. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

