Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $135.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $119.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.