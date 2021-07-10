Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 189,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,690,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

BNGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

