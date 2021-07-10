Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 189,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,690,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

BNGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

