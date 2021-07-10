Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 400,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.