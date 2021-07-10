BitcoinHD Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00117245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00161856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,872.14 or 1.00079358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943944 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.