BitWhite Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,047.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $45,554.54 and approximately $20,047.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

