BlackRock Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.69% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYRA opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.63. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

