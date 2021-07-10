BlackRock Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEPU opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33. Central Puerto S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

