BlackRock Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Asana worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Asana by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $68.11 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.