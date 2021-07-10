BlackRock Inc. Purchases 14,803 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Freedom by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

