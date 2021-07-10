BlackRock Inc. Purchases 304,643 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 779.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yatsen worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,007,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

YSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.