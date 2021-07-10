BlackRock Inc. Sells 772,205 Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novan were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NOVN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04. Novan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

