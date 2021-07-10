Blade Air Mobility Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,364 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 put options.

In other news, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLDE opened at $9.45 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

