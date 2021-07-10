Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $30.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.12.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.