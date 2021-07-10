BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,000 Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $23,164,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,776,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,939,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,935,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWAC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

