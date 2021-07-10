BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $987,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,200,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

