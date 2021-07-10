BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,793,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

