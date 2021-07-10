BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $68.97 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

