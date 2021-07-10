BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.66 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $187,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

