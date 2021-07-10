BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $19,488,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

