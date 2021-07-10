BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 8,076 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

