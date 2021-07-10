BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $148,068.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,762,234 coins and its circulating supply is 778,731,501 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

