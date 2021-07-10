Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.92 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

