Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Raised by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 245.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $117.17. 925,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,832. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.47.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.