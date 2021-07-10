Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Trading Down 0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.74 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

