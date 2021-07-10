BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRFS. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.82.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 157,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

