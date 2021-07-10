Bridge Mutual Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375,908.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $375,908.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00162659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.94 or 0.99856650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00934425 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.