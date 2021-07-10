Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 146,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 107,763 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

