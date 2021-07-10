Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TRTX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 317,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 863,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.