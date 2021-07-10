Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 2,387,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

