Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $18.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.25 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $76.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

