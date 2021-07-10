Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.