Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 640,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

