Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

