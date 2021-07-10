Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $2.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.35. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 15,441,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,176,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

