Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $122.44

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.86. 2,096,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18. Best Buy has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

