Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 7,173.50

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Several analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

DCC stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,960 ($77.87). 224,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,061.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

