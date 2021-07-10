Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $14.71

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

