Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $165.65

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 1,200,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -380.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

