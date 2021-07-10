Brokerages Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price at $56.00

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

FTDR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 251,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

