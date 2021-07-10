Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $49.77

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.77.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 632,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,224. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

